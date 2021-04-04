Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.67.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $137.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.