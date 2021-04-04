Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to $65.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

