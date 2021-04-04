Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 145.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 69.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 65.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $3,561,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $202.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,323. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $152.83 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

