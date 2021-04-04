dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NYSE DMYD opened at $15.63 on Friday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMYD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,825,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $14,338,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth $11,368,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,733,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

