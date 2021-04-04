Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Discovery Energy shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,176 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

Discovery Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DENR)

Discovery Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. It focuses on South Australian Cooper Basil oil projects. The company was founded on May 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

