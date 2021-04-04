Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 80,485 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,385,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Ventas worth $264,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,860,000 after buying an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 255,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

