Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $257,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $362.65 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $379.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

