Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $273.38 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,003,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $273,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after buying an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Shares of PH opened at $316.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $114.02 and a 1 year high of $321.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.