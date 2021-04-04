Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $239.05 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.65% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $239,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $148.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

