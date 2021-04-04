Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,072,688 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $229,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Popular by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 76,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Popular by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Popular by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 72,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

