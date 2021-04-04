Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.47% of Extra Space Storage worth $223,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 208,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $135.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.