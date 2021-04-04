Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DWNI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.37 ($53.38).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €40.65 ($47.82) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €39.69 and its 200-day moving average is €42.03.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

