Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price to $91.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.43.

PACCAR stock opened at $92.03 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average is $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $227,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

