Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€151.00” Price Target for Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBS. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Stratec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Stratec stock opened at €112.60 ($132.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €121.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93. Stratec has a 12 month low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 12 month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

