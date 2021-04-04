Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $50.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.30.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank's stock valued at $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $166,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company's stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

