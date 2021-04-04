Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €105.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMW. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.34 ($94.52).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW stock opened at €88.67 ($104.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €70.51. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €44.03 ($51.80) and a 1-year high of €90.04 ($105.93).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.