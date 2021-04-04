Delphy Hits 24 Hour Volume of $70,821.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $896,113.68 and approximately $70,821.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00053015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.32 or 0.00678227 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00027575 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.