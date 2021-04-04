Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DLCA) Trading Down 0.5%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 212,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 128,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

