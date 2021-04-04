David M. Obstler Sells 5,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.64. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,905.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. CRV LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,611 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Datadog by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

There is no company description available for Datadog Inc

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.