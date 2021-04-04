Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,967,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $11,580,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $21,951,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,283,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

