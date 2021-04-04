Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.83% of Daqo New Energy worth $72,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,583,000 after buying an additional 5,661,546 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $171,431,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,210,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,421,000 after buying an additional 743,150 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $56,557,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 596,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after buying an additional 484,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

Shares of DQ opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

