DA Davidson Weighs in on HBT Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for HBT Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HBT opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HBT Financial by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 115,616 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in HBT Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HBT Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HBT Financial by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

