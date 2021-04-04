CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.19

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.19 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.15 ($0.08). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08), with a volume of 179,479 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of £11.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

In other CyanConnode news, insider Peter Tyler acquired 400,000 shares of CyanConnode stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

