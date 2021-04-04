CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.82 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $11.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

CSX traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $97.26. 2,679,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,475. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CSX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

