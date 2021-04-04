Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRTO. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.79.

CRTO opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $37.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Criteo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Criteo by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 79,863 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Criteo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

