Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,848 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of American Finance Trust worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Finance Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 322,660 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFIN stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

