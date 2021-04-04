Credit Suisse AG Has $1.43 Million Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,484 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Glu Mobile by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Glu Mobile by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Glu Mobile by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Glu Mobile by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLUU shares. Piper Sandler lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Truist downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

