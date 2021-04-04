Credit Suisse AG Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS opened at $31.66 on Friday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

