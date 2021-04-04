Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of TriMas worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRS stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $680,441.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,806 shares in the company, valued at $572,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $107,216.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,370.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

