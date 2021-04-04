Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 967,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,339 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Qudian were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qudian by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qudian by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

QD stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.11. Qudian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

