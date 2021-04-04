Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,260 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Upland Software worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Upland Software by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Upland Software by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $6,282,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,812 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

