Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock opened at $170.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

