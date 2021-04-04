Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporación América Airports in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CAAP opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $796.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

