Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Shares Down 4.9%

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $4.13. 1,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The company has a market cap of $104.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Coro Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGLO)

Coro Global Inc develops solutions for fintech industry in the United States and the District of Columbia. It develops Coro, a mobile application that will allow customers to send, receive, and exchange U.S. dollars and gold. The company is also developing Financial Crime Risk Management platform, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments.

