Contrasting Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

58.9% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Washington Prime Group and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Kilroy Realty 1 4 7 0 2.50

Washington Prime Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.85%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $60.92, indicating a potential downside of 9.46%. Given Washington Prime Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group -8.92% -7.77% -1.22% Kilroy Realty 20.35% 3.56% 1.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Kilroy Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.09 $4.27 million $1.18 2.08 Kilroy Realty $837.45 million 9.36 $195.44 million $3.91 17.21

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Washington Prime Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.