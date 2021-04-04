Contrasting iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) & Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Dynatrace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynatrace $545.80 million 25.66 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -93.49

iEntertainment Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynatrace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iEntertainment Network and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynatrace 0 2 18 0 2.90

Dynatrace has a consensus price target of $56.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Dynatrace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

iEntertainment Network has a beta of 4.11, suggesting that its stock price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A Dynatrace 12.75% 10.69% 5.09%

Summary

Dynatrace beats iEntertainment Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers. The company also provides Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance; and Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

