Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

