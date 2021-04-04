Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,433. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

