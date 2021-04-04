Comparing DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) & Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

DENSO has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. DENSO pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orion Oyj pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Oyj is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DENSO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DENSO and Orion Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 1 1 1 3.00 Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DENSO and Orion Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $47.41 billion 1.08 $626.51 million $0.40 81.03 Orion Oyj $1.18 billion 4.70 $224.45 million $0.80 24.50

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj. Orion Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENSO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and Orion Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO -2.32% -2.94% -1.83% Orion Oyj 21.81% 30.83% 21.26%

Summary

Orion Oyj beats DENSO on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves. The company also provides hybrid and electric car drive systems, power supply and related products, and starting system parts, such as alternators and starters; electric power steering motors, control brake motors, and electric control units (ECUs); windshield wiper systems, power window motors, engine control motors, and blower fans; motor generators and lithium-ion battery packs; cockpit products, such as humanÂ-machine interface control units, meters, head-up displays, air-conditioning panels, and driver status monitors; and connected products and services, including telematics control units, electronic toll collection 2.0 on-board devices, and road-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-vehicle communication devices. In addition, it offers electronic systems, services, and platforms; vision sensors, millimeter-wave radar sensors, sonar sensors, driving-support ECUs, and sensors and ECUs for airbags; electronics products, including powertrain and body ECUs; retrofitted products, such as acceleration control devices; and microelectronic devices comprising power cards, semiconductor sensors, and application specific integrated circuit. Further, the company provides automated modules, vertical articulated and collaborative robots, IoT data servers, barcode and 2D handy terminals, and QR and RFID payment and recognition solutions. Additionally, it offers consulting and cloud services for horticultural facilities, as well as after-sale services; and in-vehicle refrigeration units. DENSO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in Kariya, Japan.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company has a collaboration with Nanoform to apply Nanoform's CESS technology to new chemical entities. It serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) line of inhalers for asthma and COPD to Propeller's digital medicine platform. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

