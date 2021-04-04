CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

COMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. CommScope has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,324,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at $15,352,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 814,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

