Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

FIX stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $76.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

