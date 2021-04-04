Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James increased their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 735,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,097. Cognex has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

