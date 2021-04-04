Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:CCEP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 528,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,774. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

