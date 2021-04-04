Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.
