Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

In related news, insider John Abernethy purchased 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$43,850.00 ($31,321.43). Insiders purchased a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $218,764 over the last ninety days.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

