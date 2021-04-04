Citigroup Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $146.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RGA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 128.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.