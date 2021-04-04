Citigroup Increases Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $287.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Everest Re Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.40.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $251.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $256.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.03.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

