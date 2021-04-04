Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,075 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cellectis by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 29,649 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cellectis S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

