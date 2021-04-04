Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRLD opened at $41.25 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

