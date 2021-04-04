Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,079 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

